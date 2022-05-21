U.S. Airmen and officers of the 386th and 387th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadrons celebrate Police Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May 15-21, 2022. President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation in 1962 designating May 15 to May 21 as Police Week. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)
