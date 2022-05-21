Members of Kosovo Force’s Regional Command East Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from the 702nd Ordnance Company (EOD), came together with multinational partners to dispose of more than 4000 pounds of unexploded ordnance near Gjakova, Kosovo, May 11, 2022.
KFOR EOD teams contribute to a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo by removing and destroying dangerous UXO left over from past conflicts in the region.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 04:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844369
|VIRIN:
|220521-Z-AI686-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109008740
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 702nd EOD disposes of dangerous UXO in Kosovo, by SGT Marla Ogden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
