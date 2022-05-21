702nd EOD disposes of dangerous UXO in Kosovo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of Kosovo Force’s Regional Command East Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from the 702nd Ordnance Company (EOD), came together with multinational partners to dispose of more than 4000 pounds of unexploded ordnance near Gjakova, Kosovo, May 11, 2022.



KFOR EOD teams contribute to a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo by removing and destroying dangerous UXO left over from past conflicts in the region.