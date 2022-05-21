Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    702nd EOD disposes of dangerous UXO in Kosovo

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    05.21.2022

    Video by Sgt. Marla Ogden 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Members of Kosovo Force’s Regional Command East Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from the 702nd Ordnance Company (EOD), came together with multinational partners to dispose of more than 4000 pounds of unexploded ordnance near Gjakova, Kosovo, May 11, 2022.

    KFOR EOD teams contribute to a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo by removing and destroying dangerous UXO left over from past conflicts in the region.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 04:47
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 

    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    EOD
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

