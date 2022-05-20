Tech. Sgt. Peter Silcox, a flight attendant assigned to the 99th Airlift Squadron, gives a military shout-out for NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600. (U.S Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 04:36
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|844365
|VIRIN:
|220520-F-TM624-0013
|Filename:
|DOD_109008729
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Race, Memorial Day Shout-outs, by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
