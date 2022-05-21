Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th and 387th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadrons Celebrate Police Week

    KUWAIT

    05.21.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen and officers of the 386th and 387th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadrons celebrate Police Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, May 15-21, 2022. President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation in 1962 designating May 15 to May 21 as Police Week. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 04:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844358
    VIRIN: 220521-F-XC675-632
    Filename: DOD_109008702
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th and 387th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadrons Celebrate Police Week, by SrA Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #policeweek #ESFS #K9 #guardmount #securityforces

