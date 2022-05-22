Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Update: POTUS Arrives at Yokota Air Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.22.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    TOKYO (May 22. 2022) United States President Joe Biden arrives at Yokota Air Base, May 22, 2022, in Tokyo, Japan. The president was greeted by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, U.S. ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, United States Forces Japan, and Chief Master Sgt. Wendell Snider, U.S. Forces Command senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 03:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 844357
    VIRIN: 220522-N-MD802-1002
    Filename: DOD_109008701
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TOKYO, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update: POTUS Arrives at Yokota Air Base, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    POTUS
    Yokota Air Base
    USFJ
    Indo-Asia-Pacific
    IndoPacom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT