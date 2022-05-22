Pacific Update: POTUS Arrives at Yokota Air Base

TOKYO (May 22. 2022) United States President Joe Biden arrives at Yokota Air Base, May 22, 2022, in Tokyo, Japan. The president was greeted by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, U.S. ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, United States Forces Japan, and Chief Master Sgt. Wendell Snider, U.S. Forces Command senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 03:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|844357
|VIRIN:
|220522-N-MD802-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109008701
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
