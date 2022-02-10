10th AAMDC Assure-Deter

10th AAMDC's Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri speaks to troops deploying to NATO's eastern flank. Since the beginning of the year, Soldiers and equipment from the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command have deployed to six different countries along NATO's eastern flank to assure our Allies by demonstrating our resolute commitment to Article 5 and the defense of every inch of NATO territory.
