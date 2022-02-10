10th AAMDC Assure-Deter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/844355" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

10th AAMDC's Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri speaks to troops deploying to NATO's eastern flank. Since the beginning of the year, Soldiers and equipment from the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command have deployed to six different countries along NATO's eastern flank to assure our Allies by demonstrating our resolute commitment to Article 5 and the defense of every inch of NATO territory.