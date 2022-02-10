Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC Assure-Deter

    GERMANY

    10.02.2022

    Video by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    10th AAMDC's Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri speaks to troops deploying to NATO's eastern flank. Since the beginning of the year, Soldiers and equipment from the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command have deployed to six different countries along NATO's eastern flank to assure our Allies by demonstrating our resolute commitment to Article 5 and the defense of every inch of NATO territory.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 02:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844355
    VIRIN: 220210-A-KM584-517
    PIN: 12
    Filename: DOD_109008574
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: DE

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    EuropeanSupport2022

