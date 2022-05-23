Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Biden Holds a Press Conference with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.23.2022

    Video by Charles Sweatman 

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden Holds a Press Conference with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan on May 23rd, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 03:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 844354
    Filename: DOD_109008533
    Length: 00:42:35
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Holds a Press Conference with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, by Charles Sweatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    POTUS
    Biden
    WHCA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT