    III MEF Visit with Japan Leaders

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.18.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Guadagnuolo 

    AFN Tokyo

    Senior U.S. Military Officials met with Japanese Leaders to discussed ways to enhance bi-lateral coordination and training opportunities to ensure that both U.S. and JSDF forces are ready and capable to defend Japan and secure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Kathryn Guadagnuolo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 00:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844351
    VIRIN: 220518-F-EK985-466
    Filename: DOD_109008433
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF Visit with Japan Leaders, by A1C Kathryn Guadagnuolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    III MEF

