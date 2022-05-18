III MEF Visit with Japan Leaders

Senior U.S. Military Officials met with Japanese Leaders to discussed ways to enhance bi-lateral coordination and training opportunities to ensure that both U.S. and JSDF forces are ready and capable to defend Japan and secure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Kathryn Guadagnuolo)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 00:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844351
|VIRIN:
|220518-F-EK985-466
|Filename:
|DOD_109008433
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
