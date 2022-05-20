Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FHL Fishing Derby 2022

    JOLON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hunter Liggett's MWR held it's annual Fishing Derby on April 30, 2022.
    The event was a success, with over 400 participants from the state of California and the surrounding area combined.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 23:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844348
    VIRIN: 220520-O-LW200-077
    Filename: DOD_109008355
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: JOLON, CA, US 

    This work, FHL Fishing Derby 2022, by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Youth Fishing Derby
    The United States Army Reserve
    Del Venturi Pond

