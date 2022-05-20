Fort Hunter Liggett's MWR held it's annual Fishing Derby on April 30, 2022.
The event was a success, with over 400 participants from the state of California and the surrounding area combined.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 23:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844348
|VIRIN:
|220520-O-LW200-077
|Filename:
|DOD_109008355
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|JOLON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FHL Fishing Derby 2022, by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
