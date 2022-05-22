"Camp Zama Cares" - Brandon Bergeron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During #MonthOfTheMilitaryCaregiver, we are highlighting some of our community members who demonstrate care for others and desire to connect.



In this video miniseries, titled “Camp Zama Cares,” we want to showcase how these caregivers at Camp Zama are contributing to the Army’s top priority of “People First.”



To conclude our series, we’d like to introduce Brandon Bergeron, the Youth Sports director at Camp Zama MWR Child and Youth Services!



