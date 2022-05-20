Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.20.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    220523-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 23, 2022) - Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Eduardo Okuda discusses his roles and responsibilities as an ordnance technician at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 20:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844336
    VIRIN: 220523-N-CU072-1001
    Filename: DOD_109008099
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Spotlight - GM3 Okuda Ordnance Technician, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Gunner's Mate
    Ordnance
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Sailor Spotlight

