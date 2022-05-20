Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Spouse Appreciation Month

    JOLON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hunter Liggett proudly supports military spouses during May and highlights some of the pros and cons of being a military spouse to an enlisted soldier in the Army in this video titled, "Military Spouse Appreciation Month."

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 21:32
    Location: JOLON, CA, US 

    Military Spouse
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Military Spouse Appreciation Month
    The United States Army Reserve

