    Sgt. 1st Class Weary Bennett, "Why I Instruct"

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Sgt. Starla Lewis 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    Here is why U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Weary Bennett, a Senior Leader Course instructor at Fort Knox, serves in the 80th Training Command's 94th Training Division. Join our instructor team! For info on available opportunities, contact your local career counselor at 910-656-0907

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 14:19
    Location: US

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Weary Bennett, "Why I Instruct", by SGT Starla Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

