    F-15 Eagles fly over Air Dominance Center during Sentry Savannah 22-1

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    Four U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagles from the 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard, perform low pass flyovers at the Air Dominance Center on May 13, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia during Sentry Savannah 22-1 exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 13:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844320
    VIRIN: 220512-Z-PJ280-4001
    Filename: DOD_109007852
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15 Eagles fly over Air Dominance Center during Sentry Savannah 22-1, by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-15 Eagles
    Florida Air National Guard
    SentrySav22

