F-15 Eagles fly over Air Dominance Center during Sentry Savannah 22-1

Four U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagles from the 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard, perform low pass flyovers at the Air Dominance Center on May 13, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia during Sentry Savannah 22-1 exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 13:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844320
|VIRIN:
|220512-Z-PJ280-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_109007852
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
