The 117th Air Refueling Wing fuels the fight during Sentry Savannah 22-1

U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagles from the 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard and F-22 Raptors from the 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall Air Force Base, receive fuel in-air from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, during a training sortie over central Florida. The aircraft participated in Sentry Savannah, which is the Air National Guard’s premier counter air exercise, encompassing 10 units of fourth- and fifth- generation fighter aircraft, which tests the capabilities of warfighters in a simulated near-peer environment and trains the next generation of fighter pilots for tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 13:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844319
|VIRIN:
|220512-Z-PJ280-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109007839
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
