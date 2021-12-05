The 117th Air Refueling Wing fuels the fight during Sentry Savannah 22-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagles from the 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard and F-22 Raptors from the 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall Air Force Base, receive fuel in-air from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, during a training sortie over central Florida. The aircraft participated in Sentry Savannah, which is the Air National Guard’s premier counter air exercise, encompassing 10 units of fourth- and fifth- generation fighter aircraft, which tests the capabilities of warfighters in a simulated near-peer environment and trains the next generation of fighter pilots for tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)