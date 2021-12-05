Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 117th Air Refueling Wing fuels the fight during Sentry Savannah 22-1

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagles from the 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard and F-22 Raptors from the 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall Air Force Base, receive fuel in-air from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, during a training sortie over central Florida. The aircraft participated in Sentry Savannah, which is the Air National Guard’s premier counter air exercise, encompassing 10 units of fourth- and fifth- generation fighter aircraft, which tests the capabilities of warfighters in a simulated near-peer environment and trains the next generation of fighter pilots for tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 13:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Air National Guard
    Fighter jets
    Air-to-air combat
    Refueling Wing
    SentrySav22

