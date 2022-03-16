Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    The purpose of the RESET mission is for Army Reserve Soldiers to increase equipment readiness by repairing U.S. Army Reserve equipment from across the nation.

    It is also a valuable opportunity for 94F (Computer/Detection Systems Repairers), 94E (Radio and Communications Security Repairers), and other logistics military occupational skills to get hands-on training with equipment, conducting "real world" repairs.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 11:13
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    Maintenance RESET Part 2, by MAJ William Wratee

