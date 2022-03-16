Maintenance RESET Part 2

The purpose of the RESET mission is for Army Reserve Soldiers to increase equipment readiness by repairing U.S. Army Reserve equipment from across the nation.
It is also a valuable opportunity for 94F (Computer/Detection Systems Repairers), 94E (Radio and Communications Security Repairers), and other logistics military occupational skills to get hands-on training with equipment, conducting "real world" repairs.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 11:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844318
|VIRIN:
|220316-A-NV630-970
|Filename:
|DOD_109007744
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
