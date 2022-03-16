Maintenance RESET Part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The purpose of the RESET mission is for Army Reserve Soldiers to increase equipment readiness by repairing U.S. Army Reserve equipment from across the nation.



It is also a valuable opportunity for 94F (Computer/Detection Systems Repairers), 94E (Radio and Communications Security Repairers), and other logistics military occupational skills to get hands-on training with equipment, conducting "real world" repairs.