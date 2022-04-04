Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Raven Washington

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Spc. Raven Washington of the 141st Quartermaster Company is a 92F - Petroleum Supply Specialist and a full-time college student.

    She joined the Army Reserve for discipline and educational benefits.
    Learn more about what the Army Reserve has to offer at goarmyreserve.com.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 11:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844314
    VIRIN: 220404-A-NV630-361
    Filename: DOD_109007740
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

