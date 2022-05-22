U.S. President Joe Biden departed South Korea after meeting with newly elected Korean President Yoon May 22nd, 2022. This is the first Asia tour the President has done since being elected. (U.S. Army video SGT Keaton Habeck)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 07:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844285
|VIRIN:
|220522-A-OJ129-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109007547
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President Joe Biden departs South Korea, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
