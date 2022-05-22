Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Joe Biden departs South Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    U.S. President Joe Biden departed South Korea after meeting with newly elected Korean President Yoon May 22nd, 2022. This is the first Asia tour the President has done since being elected. (U.S. Army video SGT Keaton Habeck)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 07:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844285
    VIRIN: 220522-A-OJ129-1001
    Filename: DOD_109007547
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Joe Biden departs South Korea, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    President
    South Korea
    Pacific
    Joe Biden
    USFK

