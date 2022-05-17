Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Harry S. Truman Conducts a Replenishment-At-Sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.17.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Sutton 

    USS Harry S Truman

    The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) conduct a replenishment-at-sea, May 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 04:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844282
    VIRIN: 220517-N-RQ450-573
    Filename: DOD_109007504
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Harry S. Truman Conducts a Replenishment-At-Sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply., by PO3 Victoria Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Harry S. Truman
    Truman
    USN
    GiveEmHell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT