The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) conduct a replenishment-at-sea, May 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 04:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844282
|VIRIN:
|220517-N-RQ450-573
|Filename:
|DOD_109007504
|Length:
|00:04:25
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Harry S. Truman Conducts a Replenishment-At-Sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply., by PO3 Victoria Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT