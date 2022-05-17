Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Harry S. Truman's Quartermasters Conduct Daily Operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.17.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Sutton 

    USS Harry S Truman

    Quartermasters aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) conduct daily operations. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 04:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844281
    VIRIN: 220517-N-RQ450-176
    Filename: DOD_109007488
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    This work, USS Harry S. Truman's Quartermasters Conduct Daily Operations, by PO3 Victoria Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Harry S. Truman
    Truman
    USN
    GiveEmHell

