The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) conduct a replenishment-at-sea, May 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 04:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844279
|VIRIN:
|220517-N-RQ450-566
|Filename:
|DOD_109007479
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Replenishment-at-Sea on the Flight Deck aboard USS Harry S. Truman, by PO3 Victoria Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
