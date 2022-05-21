Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Biden Deliver Remarks With the Chairman of Hyundai Motor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    11, SOUTH KOREA

    05.21.2022

    Video by Charles Sweatman 

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden Delivers Remarks With the Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group on Hyundai's Decision to Invest in a New Electric Vehicle (EV) and Battery Manufacturing Facility in Savannah, Georgia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 22:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844276
    Filename: DOD_109007429
    Length: 00:10:09
    Location: 11, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Deliver Remarks With the Chairman of Hyundai Motor, by Charles Sweatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    POTUS
    hyundai
    WHCA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT