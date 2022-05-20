Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Sgt. Maria Elena Casneiro 

    Exercise News Day

    Approximately 40 Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2022 U.S. Best Squad Competition from May 14-21, 2022. The 2022 BSC is an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 17:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844262
    VIRIN: 220520-A-SJ682-560
    Filename: DOD_109007284
    Length: 00:08:15
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    army reserve
    fort mccoy
    best squad
    2022 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition

