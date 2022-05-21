USS Minneapolis St Paul Commissioning

The Navy will commission USS Minneapolis St Paul on May 21 in Duluth MN. She is the second ship named after Minnesota's twin cities.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2022 13:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|844247
|Filename:
|DOD_109007128
|Length:
|01:18:09
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
