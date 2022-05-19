Staff. Sgt. Eric Rodriguez, Texas National Guard, shoots targets during a weapons skills challenge at the National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition, Camp Gruber Training Center, Okla., May 18, 2022. The annual competition brings together top-tier soldiers to challenge them on a variety of Army warrior tasks.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2022 11:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844244
|VIRIN:
|220521-Z-A3542-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109007036
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|OK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Army National Guard Soldiers compete for regional Best Warrior, by SGT Reece Heck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
