Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army National Guard Soldiers compete for regional Best Warrior

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OK, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Video by Sgt. Reece Heck 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff. Sgt. Eric Rodriguez, Texas National Guard, shoots targets during a weapons skills challenge at the National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition, Camp Gruber Training Center, Okla., May 18, 2022. The annual competition brings together top-tier soldiers to challenge them on a variety of Army warrior tasks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 11:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844244
    VIRIN: 220521-Z-A3542-1001
    Filename: DOD_109007036
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army National Guard Soldiers compete for regional Best Warrior, by SGT Reece Heck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oklahoma Army National Guard
    Oklahoma
    Readiness
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Oklahoma Air National Guard
    NationalGuard
    OK Guard
    OKGuard
    ArmyLife
    adapt2win
    WeAreGuard
    RBWOK2022
    RBW2022
    covid19nationguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT