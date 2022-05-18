Humanitarian Crisis at Al Hol

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Following the military defeat of Daesh (ISIS), those displaced by the conflict took refuge within al Hol internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in northeastern Syria. While the Global Coalition continues efforts to ensure the enduring defeat of Daesh and support our partners as they improve safety and security of al Hol, the ongoing humanitarian crisis there challenges long term security in the region.