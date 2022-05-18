Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humanitarian Crisis at Al Hol

    SYRIA

    05.18.2022

    Video by Capt. Kevin Lindow 

    Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    Following the military defeat of Daesh (ISIS), those displaced by the conflict took refuge within al Hol internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in northeastern Syria. While the Global Coalition continues efforts to ensure the enduring defeat of Daesh and support our partners as they improve safety and security of al Hol, the ongoing humanitarian crisis there challenges long term security in the region.

