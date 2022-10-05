U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Survival Technician 2 Christopher Lynch, a rescue swimmer with Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, discusses the importance of conducting simulated vertical surface rescue training at Pyramid Rock Beach, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 10, 2022. The Coast Guardsmen conducted vertical rescue training in order to evaluate the hazards, feasibility and techniques for recovering a survivor from a vertical surface. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 21:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844232
|VIRIN:
|220520-M-SS016-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109006695
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Vertical Surface Training, by Cpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marines
Training
MCBH
