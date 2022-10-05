U.S. Coast Guard Vertical Surface Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/844232" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Survival Technician 2 Christopher Lynch, a rescue swimmer with Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, discusses the importance of conducting simulated vertical surface rescue training at Pyramid Rock Beach, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 10, 2022. The Coast Guardsmen conducted vertical rescue training in order to evaluate the hazards, feasibility and techniques for recovering a survivor from a vertical surface. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)