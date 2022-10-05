Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Vertical Surface Training

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Video by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Survival Technician 2 Christopher Lynch, a rescue swimmer with Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, discusses the importance of conducting simulated vertical surface rescue training at Pyramid Rock Beach, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 10, 2022. The Coast Guardsmen conducted vertical rescue training in order to evaluate the hazards, feasibility and techniques for recovering a survivor from a vertical surface. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 21:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844232
    VIRIN: 220520-M-SS016-1001
    Filename: DOD_109006695
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Vertical Surface Training, by Cpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines

    Training

    MCBH

    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    MCBH

