The Utah National Guard prepares for upcoming fire season by training with the Unified Fire Authority at Camp Williams Utah, May 19, 2022. Interview is with Lt. Col. Erick Wiedmeier, joint domestic operations officer, Utah National Guard ( U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. John Etheridge)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 23:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US
This work, Utah National Guard trains for wild fire season with local partners, by SFC John Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
