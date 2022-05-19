Utah National Guard trains for wild fire season with local partners

The Utah National Guard prepares for upcoming fire season by training with the Unified Fire Authority at Camp Williams Utah, May 19, 2022. ( U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. John Etheridge)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 23:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844227
|VIRIN:
|220519-Z-BQ261-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109006623
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
