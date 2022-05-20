Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas National Guard Land Component Commander visits 142nd FAB

    FORT CHAFFEE, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Spc. Patrick Gilliam 

    119th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Tony Shepherd, Land Component Commander of the Arkansas National Guard, visited with Soldiers of the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade during, Annual Training, Operation Razorback Thunder live fire exercise, May 20, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 09:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844214
    VIRIN: 220520-Z-CQ001-1001
    Filename: DOD_109006516
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, AR, US 
    Hometown: FORT SMITH, AR, US
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas National Guard Land Component Commander visits 142nd FAB, by SPC Patrick Gilliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arkansas National Guard
    Army
    Fort Chaffee
    Land Component Commander

