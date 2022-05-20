Col. Tony Shepherd, Land Component Commander of the Arkansas National Guard, visited with Soldiers of the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade during, Annual Training, Operation Razorback Thunder live fire exercise, May 20, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2022 09:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844214
|VIRIN:
|220520-Z-CQ001-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109006516
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|FORT CHAFFEE, AR, US
|Hometown:
|FORT SMITH, AR, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Arkansas National Guard Land Component Commander visits 142nd FAB, by SPC Patrick Gilliam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
