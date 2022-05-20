Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police Week 2022

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Goodfellow Air Force Base 17th Security Forces Squadron hosted multiple events for Police Week 2022. The week showcased multiple aspects of Security Forces and honored police officers, both military and civilian.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 17:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844213
    VIRIN: 220520-F-QS607-1001
    Filename: DOD_109006449
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Police
    Security Forces
    Police Week
    Goodfellow

