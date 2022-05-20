Vice President Harris Discusses How the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Investments in Clean School Buses are Ensuring Healthier Communities and Creating American Jobs.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 17:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844212
|Filename:
|DOD_109006416
|Length:
|00:20:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT