Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AAPI Cooking Show

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MS, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    A cooking show produced to highlight different foods prepared by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 17:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844208
    VIRIN: 220513-A-TI822-001
    Filename: DOD_109006225
    Length: 00:22:45
    Location: MS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAPI Cooking Show, by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cooking
    Keesler AFB
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Asian American Pacific Islander
    AAPI
    Cooking Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT