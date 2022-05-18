Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Small Business and Industry Engagement Team hosts business webinar

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ronald Hodges 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    U.S. Coast Guard Small Business and Industry Engagement Team lead records webinar on Doing Business with the Coast Guard, May 18, 2022.
    The webinar included talks about the organization’s procurement centers, top spend, and how to get information about current and future procurement opportunities. Learning opportunity for small businesses who are unfamiliar with the Coast Guard organization and the federal government marketplace.
    (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy asset)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 16:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 844204
    VIRIN: 220518-G-KT616-1001
    Filename: DOD_109006146
    Length: 01:00:46
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Small Business and Industry Engagement Team hosts business webinar, by PO3 Ronald Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    business
    Uscg
    acquisitions

