Coast Guard Small Business and Industry Engagement Team hosts business webinar

U.S. Coast Guard Small Business and Industry Engagement Team lead records webinar on Doing Business with the Coast Guard, May 18, 2022.

The webinar included talks about the organization’s procurement centers, top spend, and how to get information about current and future procurement opportunities. Learning opportunity for small businesses who are unfamiliar with the Coast Guard organization and the federal government marketplace.

(U.S. Coast Guard courtesy asset)