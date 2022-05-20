Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-2 SBCT SITREP Video (20MAY22)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Beggs, Sgt. Jerod Hathaway and Capt. Cortland Henderson

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Bi-weekly SITREP video for 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division. Contents include an interview with Capt. Jordan Scanlan and a discussion of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, b-roll of an AAPI lunch hosted at the Lancer Bistro, photos from four company change of commands, photos of Bayonet Focus and Lancer Scorch.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 16:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844200
    VIRIN: 220520-A-AW467-064
    Filename: DOD_109006114
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: JBLM, WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-2 SBCT SITREP Video (20MAY22), by SSG Jeffrey Beggs, SGT Jerod Hathaway and CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AAPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT