Bi-weekly SITREP video for 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division. Contents include an interview with Capt. Jordan Scanlan and a discussion of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, b-roll of an AAPI lunch hosted at the Lancer Bistro, photos from four company change of commands, photos of Bayonet Focus and Lancer Scorch.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 16:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844200
|VIRIN:
|220520-A-AW467-064
|Filename:
|DOD_109006114
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|JBLM, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-2 SBCT SITREP Video (20MAY22), by SSG Jeffrey Beggs, SGT Jerod Hathaway and CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
