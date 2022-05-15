Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A change of command ceremony marked a major transition for the 173rd Fighter Wing when Col. Jeffrey B. Edwards relinquished command to Col. Lee R. Bouma who stepped into the top post on May 15, 2022.

    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 15:21
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A change of command ceremony marked a major transition for the 173rd Fighter Wing, by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon Air National Guard
    Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore
    173rd Fighter Wing Change of Command
    Col. Jeff Edwards
    Col. Lee Bouma

