B-roll stringer of Royal Canadian Air Force personnel supporting Red Flag-Alaska 22-1.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 15:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844188
|VIRIN:
|220520-F-VL625-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109005905
|Length:
|00:06:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RCAF Red Flag-Alaska 22-1 Stringer, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT