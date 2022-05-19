Three F-35A Lightning II s arrived at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. on May 19, 2022. The aircraft are part of the F-35A Demo Team from Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The team is set to perform during the Oregon International Airshow in Hillsboro from May 20-22.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844186
|VIRIN:
|220519-Z-WT152-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109005883
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35A Demo Team arrives at Portland Air National Guard Base, by SSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
