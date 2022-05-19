Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A Demo Team arrives at Portland Air National Guard Base

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    142nd Wing

    Three F-35A Lightning II s arrived at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. on May 19, 2022. The aircraft are part of the F-35A Demo Team from Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The team is set to perform during the Oregon International Airshow in Hillsboro from May 20-22.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844186
    VIRIN: 220519-Z-WT152-1001
    Filename: DOD_109005883
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Demo Team arrives at Portland Air National Guard Base, by SSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Oregon Air National Guard
    F-35A Lightning II
    F-35A Demo Team
    142nd Wing
    Oregon International Air Show 2022

