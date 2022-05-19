During day 3 of the ASC Best Warrior Competition, SGT Miller and SSG Olamiju completed the 12-mile foot march.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 14:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844177
|VIRIN:
|220519-A-IK992-338
|Filename:
|DOD_109005691
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|MARSEILLES, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ASC Best Warrior Competition - Day 3, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT