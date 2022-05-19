A video summarizing Red Flag-Rescue 22-1 from Playas, New Mexico and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 19, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 14:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844175
|VIRIN:
|220519-F-CQ965-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109005625
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag-Rescue 22-1, by A1C William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
