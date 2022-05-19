Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Rescue 22-1

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class William Turnbull 

    355th Wing

    A video summarizing Red Flag-Rescue 22-1 from Playas, New Mexico and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 19, 2022.

    This work, Red Flag-Rescue 22-1, by A1C William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

