Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO deploys Patriot missile defence system to Slovakia (IT)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SLOVAKIA

    05.20.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    “The war in Ukraine has shown that all NATO countries, in particular the countries on NATO's eastern flank, need to be able to protect their airspace.” Learn why NATO has deployed Patriot missile defence systems to Slovakia.
    Synopsis
    Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has changed the face of European security and underlined the need for combat-ready forces to be able to deploy at speed across NATO territory.
    Different NATO Allies are bringing their respective expertise to reinforce the Alliance’s deterrence and defence posture. A Dutch-German Air and Missile Defence Task Force deployed Patriot surface-to-air missile systems near Sliač Air Base, Slovakia in April to reinforce defence capabilities on NATO’s eastern flank.
    The Patriot systems will contribute to the NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defence System (NATINAMDS), a network of interconnected sensors, command and control assets, and weapons. These ground-based defensive systems will strengthen NATO’s ability to protect NATO territory against any air and missile threat and attack. The system enables NATO to provide continuous vigilance across NATO airspace.

    This is the international version of an edited video. Please refer to the master version for the full transcript.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 10:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844128
    VIRIN: 220520-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109005161
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: SK

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO reinforcements

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT