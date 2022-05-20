NATO deploys Patriot missile defence system to Slovakia (IT)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



“The war in Ukraine has shown that all NATO countries, in particular the countries on NATO's eastern flank, need to be able to protect their airspace.” Learn why NATO has deployed Patriot missile defence systems to Slovakia.

Synopsis

Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has changed the face of European security and underlined the need for combat-ready forces to be able to deploy at speed across NATO territory.

Different NATO Allies are bringing their respective expertise to reinforce the Alliance’s deterrence and defence posture. A Dutch-German Air and Missile Defence Task Force deployed Patriot surface-to-air missile systems near Sliač Air Base, Slovakia in April to reinforce defence capabilities on NATO’s eastern flank.

The Patriot systems will contribute to the NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defence System (NATINAMDS), a network of interconnected sensors, command and control assets, and weapons. These ground-based defensive systems will strengthen NATO’s ability to protect NATO territory against any air and missile threat and attack. The system enables NATO to provide continuous vigilance across NATO airspace.



This is the international version of an edited video. Please refer to the master version for the full transcript.