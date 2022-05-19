Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade Religious Affairs Specialist Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    05.19.2022

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    The U.S. Army NATO Brigade Religious Affairs Specialists came together this week to participate in training lead by Human Resources Command and to begin discussing Spiritual Core Development to strengthen readiness for Soldiers and their families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 10:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844122
    VIRIN: 220519-A-QI808-0002
    PIN: 220519
    Filename: DOD_109004954
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army NATO Brigade Religious Affairs Specialist Training, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT