The U.S. Army NATO Brigade Religious Affairs Specialists came together this week to participate in training lead by Human Resources Command and to begin discussing Spiritual Core Development to strengthen readiness for Soldiers and their families.
|05.19.2022
|05.20.2022 10:02
|Video Productions
|844122
|220519-A-QI808-0002
|220519
|DOD_109004954
|00:00:22
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|2
|2
This work, U.S. Army NATO Brigade Religious Affairs Specialist Training, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS
