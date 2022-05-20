Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. President Joe Biden Arrives in Korea 2022 (B-Roll)

    OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.20.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jack LeGrand 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    U.S. President Joe Biden Arrives at Osan Air Force Base, Korea, on May 20, 2022. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jack LeGrand)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 07:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844103
    VIRIN: 220520-F-VY761-015
    Filename: DOD_109004642
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. President Joe Biden Arrives in Korea 2022 (B-Roll), by SrA Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    President
    AFN
    Korea
    U.S.
    Joe Biden
    Air Force One
    Osan Air Force Base
    Jack LeGrand

