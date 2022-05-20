U.S. President Joe Biden Arrives at Osan Air Force Base, Korea, on May 20, 2022. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jack LeGrand)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 07:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844103
|VIRIN:
|220520-F-VY761-015
|Filename:
|DOD_109004642
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. President Joe Biden Arrives in Korea 2022 (B-Roll), by SrA Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT