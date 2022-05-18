Members of the 31st Security Forces Squadron hosted and Guns n’ Hoses fitness competition in honor of Police Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 18, 2022. The 31st SFS hosts police week yearly to honor the men and women who wear the badge. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 05:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844098
|VIRIN:
|220518-F-JP321-725
|Filename:
|DOD_109004503
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Police Week - Guns n' Hoses, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Italy
USAFE
Civil Engineer Squadron
Riot
ops
response
SFS
Aviano
Defenders
AF
community
Air Force
exercise
U.S. Air Force
USAF
readiness
training
defend
31st
3rd Air Force
operations and training
K-9 demonstration
31 FW
AFN Europe
31st FW
Guns and Hoses
response force team
AFN Aviano
31 Fighter Wing
Third Air Force
Return with Honor
serving america’s best
Wyvern
Dority
United States Air Force in Europe and Africa
31st Security Forces
Investigations and Anti-terrorism
fighting wyvern
Guns n Hoses
SFS vs Fire Dept
Security Forces Squadron vs Fire Department
LEAVE A COMMENT