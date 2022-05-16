Police Week: School Demonstrations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 31st Security Forces Squadron performed and Riot and K-9 demonstration in honor of Police Week at Aviano Air Base, May 16, 2022. The 31st SFS hosts police week yearly to honor the men and women who wear the badge. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah M. Dority)