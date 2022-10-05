Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-04 Mass Casualty

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.10.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Emilee Darden 

    AFN Misawa

    35th Medical Group airman displayed readiness and capabilities of Misawa airbase during a Mass Casualty for Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-04.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 01:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844079
    VIRIN: 220510-F-YG491-297
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109004273
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-04 Mass Casualty, by A1C Emilee Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Capabilities
    Exercise
    Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT