    WSEP, Checkered Flag take to the skies

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Del Oso 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group’s WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. This WSEP was also held in conjunction with Checkered Flag 22-2, a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th -and 5th-generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 19:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844070
    VIRIN: 220519-F-DB615-1002
    Filename: DOD_109003861
    Length: 00:07:34
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    ACC
    maintenance
    weapons
    WSEP
    Checkered Flag
    Team Tyndall

