    Asian and Pacific Islander ‘Faces of Goodfellow’

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Michael Bowman and Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    In the spirit of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we present a video that showcases the diverse ancestry of some of our members as well some thoughts on what this observance means to them.

    TAGS

    diversity
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

