In the spirit of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we present a video that showcases the diverse ancestry of some of our members as well some thoughts on what this observance means to them.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 18:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844065
|VIRIN:
|220519-F-ZB472-554
|Filename:
|DOD_109003822
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Asian and Pacific Islander ‘Faces of Goodfellow’, by SrA Michael Bowman and SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
