video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/844060" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The history, purpose, and reason for the Best Ranger Competition as told by Lt. Gen. (Ret.) David E. Grange Jr. The audio is from an interview with Lt. Gen. Grange conducted in April 2015 at the Ranger Hall of Fame at 4th Ranger Training Brigade. The interview was conducted by Candyss Bryant. The video is historic Best Ranger Competition footage from DVIDS, some Korean War videos from the National Archives, footage from 75th Ranger Regiment, 5th Ranger conducting an airborne jump, and 2-2 SBCT various footage.