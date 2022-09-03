The history, purpose, and reason for the Best Ranger Competition as told by Lt. Gen. (Ret.) David E. Grange Jr. The audio is from an interview with Lt. Gen. Grange conducted in April 2015 at the Ranger Hall of Fame at 4th Ranger Training Brigade. The interview was conducted by Candyss Bryant. The video is historic Best Ranger Competition footage from DVIDS, some Korean War videos from the National Archives, footage from 75th Ranger Regiment, 5th Ranger conducting an airborne jump, and 2-2 SBCT various footage.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 18:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844060
|VIRIN:
|220309-A-DN279-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109003764
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
