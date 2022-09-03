Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Ranger Competition as told by Lt. Gen. (Ret.) David E. Grange Jr.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Video by Capt. Cortland Henderson 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    The history, purpose, and reason for the Best Ranger Competition as told by Lt. Gen. (Ret.) David E. Grange Jr. The audio is from an interview with Lt. Gen. Grange conducted in April 2015 at the Ranger Hall of Fame at 4th Ranger Training Brigade. The interview was conducted by Candyss Bryant. The video is historic Best Ranger Competition footage from DVIDS, some Korean War videos from the National Archives, footage from 75th Ranger Regiment, 5th Ranger conducting an airborne jump, and 2-2 SBCT various footage.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 18:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844060
    VIRIN: 220309-A-DN279-1001
    Filename: DOD_109003764
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Ranger Competition as told by Lt. Gen. (Ret.) David E. Grange Jr., by CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ranger

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT