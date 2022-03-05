In honor of #ArmyValues and Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we hear from CPT Jordan Scanlan about what it means to be a descendent of chiefs in American Samoa. CPT Scanlan breaks down some of the items that chiefs use in his culture as well as some important American Samoan dances including the #faaluma.
During his first time as a company commander with B Co, 4th Battalion, 23d Infantry Tomahawks, CPT Scanlan led his Soldiers in a memorable nighttime #faaluma to build resiliency and ensure they finished their training on a high point.
CPT Scanlan sat down to give this interview just prior to reliquishing his second company command of HHC, 1-17th Infantry "Buffalos"
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 16:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844046
|VIRIN:
|220503-A-DN279-1001
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_109003351
|Length:
|00:05:26
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What it means to be a descendent of chiefs in American Samoa | CPT Jordan Scanlan, by CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
