What it means to be a descendent of chiefs in American Samoa | CPT Jordan Scanlan

In honor of #ArmyValues and Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we hear from CPT Jordan Scanlan about what it means to be a descendent of chiefs in American Samoa. CPT Scanlan breaks down some of the items that chiefs use in his culture as well as some important American Samoan dances including the #faaluma.

During his first time as a company commander with B Co, 4th Battalion, 23d Infantry Tomahawks, CPT Scanlan led his Soldiers in a memorable nighttime #faaluma to build resiliency and ensure they finished their training on a high point.

CPT Scanlan sat down to give this interview just prior to reliquishing his second company command of HHC, 1-17th Infantry "Buffalos"