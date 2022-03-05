Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What it means to be a descendent of chiefs in American Samoa | CPT Jordan Scanlan

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Video by Capt. Cortland Henderson 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    In honor of #ArmyValues and Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we hear from CPT Jordan Scanlan about what it means to be a descendent of chiefs in American Samoa. CPT Scanlan breaks down some of the items that chiefs use in his culture as well as some important American Samoan dances including the #faaluma.
    During his first time as a company commander with B Co, 4th Battalion, 23d Infantry Tomahawks, CPT Scanlan led his Soldiers in a memorable nighttime #faaluma to build resiliency and ensure they finished their training on a high point.
    CPT Scanlan sat down to give this interview just prior to reliquishing his second company command of HHC, 1-17th Infantry "Buffalos"

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 16:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:05:26
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

